Chef Ben Lam brings Cantonese flair to Modern Shanghai

From humble beginnings as a 14-year-old kitchen assistant in Hong Kong to becoming an accomplished chef overseeing major restaurant operations, Chef Ben Lam has built a culinary career defined by dedication, discipline, and a passion for authentic Chinese cooking.

Now bringing his decades of experience to the Philippines, Lam takes center stage as the new Chinese Executive Chef of Modern Shanghai, introducing exciting additions to the restaurant’s menu while preserving the traditional flavors that have made Chinese cuisine a favorite among Filipino diners.

Specializing in Cantonese cooking, particularly wok-frying, seafood preparation, and roasting, Lam hopes to elevate the dining experience through carefully prepared dishes that combine authentic techniques with familiar, comforting flavors.

His culinary journey began at an early age, spending several years mastering basic kitchen responsibilities before being entrusted with the wok station and fried rice preparation.

Determined to expand his knowledge, he worked in different restaurants across Hong Kong, eventually earning positions as head chef.

His professional journey later brought him to the Philippines, where he managed restaurant kitchens and supervised Chinese banquet and buffet operations at a hotel. He subsequently returned to Hong Kong to serve as chef at an exclusive golf club.

Today, Lam is back in the Philippines with a new mission: to strengthen Modern Shanghai’s culinary offerings while making quality Chinese dishes accessible to more customers.

“My role is to ensure top quality every day, innovate new offerings, and foster a strong kitchen culture,” Lam shared.

The chef also intends to introduce seasonal menu selections inspired by traditional Chinese dining practices.

“Moving forward, I plan to introduce seasonal menu rotations since Chinese cuisine follows the seasons,” he explained.

For Lam, preparing exceptional Chinese food goes beyond choosing quality ingredients. It also requires mastering the proper cooking temperatures, developing balanced sauces, and maintaining consistency in every dish.

He has been personally guiding Modern Shanghai’s kitchen team in traditional preparation methods, particularly in cooking fried rice, handling the wok, and perfecting Cantonese-style sauces.

“We have training on how to make cook hakaw and Yang Chow fried rice, as well as the proper way of handling the wok. All these are meant to ensure that Modern Shanghai serves balanced and consistent food. I want to draw in more guests and encourage regular diners to visit more often,” he said.

New flavors under Chef Ben Lam

With Lam leading its kitchen, Modern Shanghai is expanding its selection of Chinese specialties, offering dishes designed for family gatherings, casual lunches, and special celebrations.

Among the highlights is the Roast Pork Asado, featuring tender slices of pork glazed with honey, plum, and savory oyster sauce. Enhanced with Chinese spices and accompanied by cucumber and carrots, the dish offers a combination of sweetness and savory richness.

The Roast Pork Asado is positioned as an ideal centerpiece for sharing.

Another addition is the Stir-Fried Chinese Pork Belly, a hearty combination of tender pork belly, premium fish balls, crisp green beans, and bell peppers.

Created under Lam’s culinary direction, the dish highlights his expertise in wok cooking, bringing together different textures and flavors in one satisfying serving.

Noodle lovers can also look forward to the Hong Kong-Style Noodles, which combines noodles seasoned with Chinese spices and an assortment of premium lobster balls, fish balls, and squid balls.

The dish reflects the familiar flavors of Hong Kong comfort food while introducing a more generous combination of ingredients.

Other additions to the refreshed menu include Roast Pork Asado, Crispy Pork Belly, Shrimp Siomai, Pan-Fried Shanghai Pork Buns, and Shrimp with Preserved Egg Yolk Paste, alongside other dishes expected to be introduced soon.

Preserving familiar Chinese favorites

While introducing new dishes, Modern Shanghai continues to serve the specialties that have established its reputation among Chinese food enthusiasts.

Among its popular offerings are Crispy Fried Noodles, Wok-Fried Beef with Broccoli, Roasted Crispy Pork, and its signature Xiao Long Bao.

Other customer favorites include Peking-Style Roast Chicken and Beijing-Style Beef.

Drawing inspiration from the culinary traditions of Beijing, Sichuan, and Shanghai, the restaurant combines regional Chinese flavors with a relaxed, family-oriented dining atmosphere.

For Lam, the challenge is not simply to introduce something new but to ensure that every dish meets the same standards of quality, flavor, and preparation.

His leadership also emphasizes developing the skills of younger kitchen professionals, sharing the techniques and knowledge he acquired throughout his career.

From a teenage kitchen assistant learning the fundamentals of Chinese cooking to an executive chef bringing new ideas to an established restaurant brand, Lam’s journey reflects the value of perseverance and continuous learning.