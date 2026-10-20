Publicly mocking or humiliating persons with disabilities (PWDs) can result in fines and imprisonment, the National Council on Disability Affairs (NCDA) warned Tuesday, 20 October.

The reminder follows a complaint filed before the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) by 1PWD Party-list against the hosts and producers of the “Machong Chismisan” podcast over alleged derogatory remarks about Josh Aquino, son of television host Kris Aquino.

The complaint was filed Monday by 1PWD Party-list first nominee John Darnell Castro following public backlash over an episode that was subsequently removed.

The NCDA said Republic Act 7277, as amended by Republic Act 9442, prohibits public ridicule and vilification of PWDs, including degrading jokes, offensive impersonations and abusive statements targeting individuals because of their disabilities.

“Describing something as 'just a joke' does not exempt it from compliance with the law. It is the impact, intent, and circumstances that determine liability,” the council said.

Violators face fines ranging from P50,000 to P100,000, imprisonment of six months to two years, or both, for a first offense.

Subsequent offenses carry fines of P100,000 to P200,000, imprisonment of two to six years, or both.

The NCDA stressed that penalties are not automatic and require evidence, due process and appropriate legal proceedings.

It urged broadcasters, media organizations and online content creators to avoid discriminatory language, offensive stereotypes and degrading portrayals of PWDs.

“Not all disabilities are visible. Differences in speech, movement, communication, or support needs should never be used to diminish a person's worth,” the council said.