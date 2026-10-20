Regine Velasquez bids farewell to signature hits

Regine Velasquez reveals letting go of some of her birit trademark songs

Asia’s Songbird Regine Velasquez-Alcasid is preparing to close an emotional chapter in her illustrious career as she announces that three of her most challenging signature songs will no longer be part of her regular live performances.

During her sold-out Finale concert series at the SM Mall of Asia Arena in October 2026, the music icon revealed her decision to retire several powerhouse numbers that have showcased her extraordinary vocal range through the years.

Among the songs she plans to bid farewell to are “I Don't Wanna Miss a Thing,” “On the Wings of Love,” “And I Am Telling You (Im Not Going),” and “What Kind of Fool Am I?”

These unforgettable performances have become synonymous with Regine's remarkable ability to deliver soaring high notes and emotionally charged interpretations, earning her a reputation as one of the country's greatest vocalists.

However, after 40 years in the entertainment industry, the celebrated singer acknowledged that maintaining the vocal intensity required by these songs has become increasingly demanding.

As she grows older, Regine has become more conscious of the physical effort involved in delivering the powerful performances that audiences have come to expect from her.

Rather than compromise the quality of her interpretations, she has chosen to retire certain songs while continuing to embrace music in ways that suit her evolving voice.

Her Finale concert series, which celebrates her 40th anniversary in show business, also signals a transition in her performing career.

Although she intends to step away from major solo concert productions, Regine emphasized that she is not retiring from the music industry.

Fans can still look forward to seeing her in selected performances, smaller musical projects, and special engagements.

For generations of Filipino music lovers, the three songs will always be remembered as part of the Songbird's extraordinary musical legacy.