BATANGAS — Taal Volcano recorded another minor phreatic eruption early Tuesday, 20 October, sending a plume approximately 300 meters above its main crater as volcanic unrest continued in Batangas.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the eruption occurred at 12:29 a.m. and was captured by the Daang Kastila thermal camera.

The latest event followed two minor phreatic eruptions recorded on 18 October, indicating continuing steam-driven activity at the volcano.

In its separate 24-hour monitoring bulletin dated 20 October, PHIVOLCS reported eight volcanic earthquakes, including six volcanic tremors lasting six to nine minutes.

The bulletin, covering the monitoring period ending at midnight, also recorded one minor phreatic eruption lasting two minutes.

Moderate volcanic emissions produced plumes reaching 600 meters above the crater and drifting southwest.

PHIVOLCS reported sulfur dioxide emissions of 407 tonnes per day based on measurements taken on 16 October.

Ground deformation monitoring also indicated short-term inflation of Taal Volcano Island.

Despite the continuing activity, the agency maintained Alert Level 1, indicating low-level volcanic unrest.

PHIVOLCS warned that sudden steam-driven or gas-driven explosions, volcanic earthquakes, minor ashfall and dangerous volcanic gas emissions remain possible.

The agency reiterated that entry into Taal Volcano Island, designated as a Permanent Danger Zone, must remain prohibited, particularly around the main crater and Daang Kastila fissures.

Occupancy and boating on Taal Lake should likewise not be allowed under its safety recommendations.

Aircraft operators were also advised to avoid flying close to the volcano because of hazards associated with sudden explosions and volcanic emissions.

Phreatic eruptions occur when water is rapidly heated by volcanic activity, generating steam-driven explosions that may occur with little warning.