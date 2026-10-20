The National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) criticized Bayan-Panay over allegations of nonexistent development projects in Iloilo, accusing the group of misrepresenting government audit findings.

NTF-ELCAC Regional Legal Officer Flosemer Chris Gonzales challenged the group's opposition to the Barangay Development Program (BDP), which funds infrastructure and public services in former insurgency-affected communities.

“You say you are for the people, yet you are against programs that are pro-people. You are against the very local government that helps the people,” Gonzales said during a FAQCheck press conference.

The dispute stems from Commission on Audit (COA) observations concerning unfinished infrastructure projects in Iloilo.

Bayan-Panay had alleged that 16 projects were nonexistent, while provincial officials maintained that the projects existed but remained incomplete because of funding shortages and implementation difficulties.

Provincial Peace and Order Adviser Raul Banias said approximately P196 million in unused national government allocations had been returned to the National Treasury in compliance with budget regulations.

“There is no ghost project here. We returned the money because the law required it — but we are using our own funds to complete every single project we started. That is our commitment to the people,” Banias said.

The provincial government previously committed to completing 19 remaining BDP projects by 2028 using local funds.

However, COA's 2025 audit identified 29 unfinished projects requiring an estimated P73.89 million for completion. Eight projects were also reported as nonoperational, preventing communities from fully benefiting from the intended infrastructure.

Acting Provincial Planning and Development Coordinator Rose Matucan maintained that the audit did not establish misuse of funds.

Gonzales defended the government's development initiatives, arguing that roads, classrooms and livelihood projects had improved conditions in communities previously affected by insurgency.