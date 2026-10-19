Fans express disappointment over Catriona Gray’s absence from Victoria’s Secret runway

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray became a trending topic among Filipino pageant fans after several viewers expressed disappointment when she was not seen strutting the runway of the recently-concluded 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

Some fans reportedly stayed up late or woke up early, hoping to witness the former beauty queen make her runway debut alongside the lingerie brand’s supermodels known as "Angels."

However, their excitement turned into frustration when Gray did not appear on the catwalk, prompting mixed reactions across social media.

While some questioned her absence, others quickly defended the Filipina beauty queen, pointing out that she had been invited to the prestigious fashion event as a guest, not as one of its runway models.

Social media user @missjacetorres criticized those blaming Gray, emphasizing that her participation as a guest had been clearly communicated from the beginning.

Another netizen, @fairyriekim, expressed disappointment over the negative comments directed at Gray.

“It was clearly stated that Catriona Gray was a guest at the VSFS, not someone walking the runway. Let’s just appreciate our own people and be proud that she continues to represent us,” the netizen wrote.

Meanwhile, another supporter explained that Gray’s earlier photoshoot wearing angel wings was reportedly part of a collaboration involving Victoria’s Secret Philippines and her team, rather than confirmation of a runway appearance.

Despite the online disappointment, many supporters maintained that Gray’s presence at the international fashion event was already an achievement worth celebrating.