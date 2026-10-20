The northbound portion of Dimasalang Bridge in Sampaloc, Manila, reopened to motorists on Tuesday, 20 October, following five months of rehabilitation.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) said motorists were allowed to use the bridge beginning at 5 a.m.

According to the agency, rehabilitation works were undertaken to strengthen the structure, extend its service life and ensure motorists' safety.

The project forms part of the DPWH's ongoing maintenance and rehabilitation efforts covering major bridges across Metro Manila.