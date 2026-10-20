TJ Monterde treats parents to dream Paris trip

Singer-songwriter TJ Monterde has touched the hearts of netizens after sharing a meaningful family moment in Paris, France, where he celebrated a personal milestone with his parents.

The OPM artist took to social media on Sunday, October 18, to express his happiness and gratitude as he shared a photograph of himself with his parents posing in front of the iconic Eiffel Tower.

More than just a European vacation, the experience represented something deeply personal for Monterde—a chance to reward his parents for their years of hard work, love, and sacrifices.

“Salamat Lord, nakabawi na rin!” the singer wrote, expressing his gratitude for finally being able to give back to the people who helped shape his life.

The heartfelt message reflected Monterde’s appreciation for his parents and the fulfillment he feels in reaching a point in his career where he can share his blessings with them.

For the singer, whose music has resonated with countless Filipinos through heartfelt compositions about love and relationships, this particular moment carried a different kind of emotional significance.

His success in the music industry has been marked by the popularity of songs such as “Palagi,” “Ikaw at Ako,” and “Dating Tayo,” which have helped establish him as one of the country’s well-loved contemporary singer-songwriters.

Beyond the recognition, concerts, and achievements, however, Monterde’s latest family moment highlights another rewarding aspect of his journey—the opportunity to make his parents happy.

The photograph taken against the famous Paris landmark serves as a reminder that some of life’s most meaningful accomplishments are not measured by awards or professional milestones, but by the happiness one can bring to loved ones.

For Monterde, the trip is more than a beautiful travel memory. It is a heartfelt expression of gratitude to the parents who stood by him long before he achieved success.