Person of interest in Rizal refrigerator death case arrested

RODRIGUEZ, Rizal — A 32-year-old man identified as a person of interest in the death of a woman whose body was discovered inside a refrigerator in Rodriguez, Rizal, has been arrested in Quezon City, police reported.

The suspect was apprehended at approximately 11:27 p.m. on 15 October along Aurora Boulevard in Cubao, Quezon City, by authorities implementing an arrest warrant for serious illegal detention issued by the Parañaque Regional Trial Court Branch 195.

The arrest marks a development in the investigation into the death of the woman, whose body was discovered inside a refrigerator at a residence in Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez, on 16 September.

Rodriguez Municipal Police Station chief Lt. Col. Arwyn Gaffud said investigators were awaiting DNA examination results as part of efforts to establish the suspect's possible involvement in the killing.

The man reportedly denied being present at the crime scene.

Investigators are also examining robbery as a possible motive following information that the victim had reportedly been carrying approximately P100,000 before her death. Authorities have not established whether the money was connected to the killing.

Police have yet to clarify the status of previously reported complaints arising from the woman's death and whether additional charges will be pursued against the arrested man.

Authorities emphasized that the suspect was arrested on the strength of a warrant involving a separate serious illegal detention case, not a murder warrant related to the refrigerator death investigation.

The investigation remains ongoing as police evaluate forensic evidence and other information gathered in connection with the case.