NAPOLCOM said its En Banc unanimously found Suan guilty of two counts of less grave misconduct, two counts of grave misconduct, oppression and conduct unbecoming of a police officer. The case involved an assault that caused physical injuries to a 76-year-old man following a traffic dispute.

The National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) has ordered the dismissal of Police Corporal Simeon Dimaala Suan after finding him guilty of multiple administrative offenses related to a road-rage incident in Taguig.

The penalty includes forfeiture of benefits and perpetual disqualification from public office, according to the commission. NAPOLCOM also directed that a copy of its decision be sent to the Office of the Bar Confidant because Suan is an applicant for membership in the Philippine Bar.



“We need to cleanse the PNP of abusive cops. We will not miss him,” Commissioner Ralph Calinisan said in the press release.



NAPOLCOM said it would continue holding police personnel accountable and enforcing standards of integrity and respect for human rights.