In a statement Wednesday, 14 October, the pension fund said its total assets increased by ₱94.9 billion from ₱1.25 trillion in December 2025, strengthening its financial capacity to meet long-term obligations to members and pensioners.

The Social Security System (SSS) reported record-high assets of ₱1.35 trillion as of June 2026, marking a 7.6-percent increase under the leadership of former president and chief executive officer Robert Joseph Montes de Claro.

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SSS also surpassed the ₱1-trillion mark in its Investment Reserve Fund (IRF), which reached ₱1.31 trillion during the first six months of 2026.

The figure represented a 6.6-percent increase from ₱1.23 trillion at the end of 2025.

The agency attributed the growth to investment management practices, including risk management, disciplined asset allocation and regular portfolio reviews implemented during de Claro's tenure.

Meanwhile, benefit disbursements reached ₱173.45 billion from January to June, up 19 percent from ₱145.73 billion during the same period in 2025.

The increase reflected higher claims activity as more retirees and beneficiaries accessed pensions and other social security benefits.

Contribution collections also rose by 6.9 percent to ₱200.32 billion in the first half of 2026 from ₱187.44 billion a year earlier.

SSS attributed the improvement to stronger compliance, expanded coverage and an increasing number of contributing members and employers.

The agency projected that its net income would exceed ₱100 billion by the end of 2026, while total assets could reach ₱1.5 trillion.

SSS said de Claro's leadership emphasized prudent investment management and adherence to Republic Act 11199, or the Social Security Act of 2018.

The law requires the agency to manage its investment reserves with skill, care, prudence and diligence to ensure the fund's long-term sustainability.

With its improved financial position, SSS said it remained capable of delivering benefits to members, pensioners and their families while maintaining sufficient reserves for future obligations.