Organized by the Department of Tourism (DOT) Region 1, the summit focused on using innovation, technology and strategic partnerships to improve tourism services, develop marketable travel experiences and support local tourism enterprises.

Tourism officials, industry leaders and government representatives gathered for the Region 1 Tourism Summit 2026 in Lingayen, Pangasinan, to discuss digital transformation, market development and strategies to strengthen the competitiveness of tourism destinations across the Ilocos Region.

The Department of Tourism (DOT) is shifting its focus beyond visitor arrivals, placing greater emphasis on investments, infrastructure,…

Ray Justin A. Villanueva of the Dr. Andrew Tan Center for Tourism at the Asian Institute of Management discussed ways to redesign tourism destinations to create greater value and compete in an experience-driven tourism market.

Discussions during the summit covered destination development, tourism marketing and the use of technology to improve the delivery of tourism services.

Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay's keynote address was delivered by Tourism Undersecretary Maria Victoria V. Jasmin, who oversees tourism regulation, coordination and resource generation.

DOT Region 1 Director Benjamin D. Manahan Jr. presented the State of Region 1 Tourism Address, outlining the region's current tourism landscape and development direction.

Pangasinan Gov. Ramon V. Guico III welcomed the participants through a message delivered by Provincial Administrator Manuel Luis Jr.

Breaking news, opinion, and business coverage for readers in the Philippines and abroad.

The Department of Tourism is shifting its focus beyond visitor arrivals as it pursues an investment-driven and people-centered strategy…

Warner M. Andrada of Haraya Consulting Co. presented the Region 1 Strategic Market and Product Development Roadmap, focusing on translating tourism strategies into concrete initiatives that can attract visitors and generate business opportunities.

The sessions were followed by a panel discussion moderated by Venus May H. Sarmiento of Pangasinan State University in Lingayen.

Digitalization and market access were also among the summit's key topics, with Russel Lopez of Universal Storefront Services Corporation discussing digital solutions for tourism enterprises.

Maria Lourdes F. Japson, chief executive officer of Strikers Travel Corp. and president of the Philippine Tour Operators Association, highlighted the importance of turning local tourism assets into experiences that can be marketed, sold and booked by travelers.

Mark Joseph Panganiban, executive director of the Digital Commerce Association of the Philippines and chairman of the Fintech Philippines Association, discussed how artificial intelligence and data-driven solutions could improve tourism operations and competitiveness.

The summit also tackled tourism branding, with Thyssen Estrada, chief tourism operations officer of the DOT Office of Tourism Branding and Marketing Communications, presenting the department's Discover More to Love domestic tourism campaign.

Under a session on DOT programs and collaborations, Enrique Hormillo, co-founder and chief executive officer of Doon Transport Technologies Inc., and Stephen Infante, channel distribution manager for MSME GCash for Business, discussed digital mobility, cashless payments and technology-based services for tourism businesses.

The session included a panel discussion moderated by Charles Dustein E. Soriano of Pangasinan State University in Lingayen.

The summit brought together tourism stakeholders to explore opportunities for collaboration and identify ways to help local businesses adapt to changing traveler expectations and emerging technologies.

Organizers said the discussions underscored the importance of innovation, strategic partnerships and digital transformation in strengthening local tourism enterprises and positioning the Ilocos Region and Pangasinan as competitive and sustainable destinations.