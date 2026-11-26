Members of the PACC went to the Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday, 26 November, to request the anti-graft body to conduct an independent investigation on the stalled construction of the Naga City Convention Center in Barangay Carolina, Camarines Sur.

An anti-corruption group on Thursday urged the Office of the Ombudsman to conduct an investigation on the supposed delay in the construction of the Naga City Convention Center project in Barangay Carolina, Naga City, Camarines Sur.

The complainants, the Philippine Anti-Corruption Czar (PACC), said that the project was meant to be funded on a multi-year basis, with an alleged total project cost of around P600 million.

PACC, however, stated that only around P98 million was implemented for the first phase of the project—an amount that was received in 2023.

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In an interview after the filing, the groups’ founder and chairman Dr. Louie Ceniza said that they carried out an ocular inspection on the site and had observed that the property had signage which implied that the site was privately owned.

“We filed a [complaint] here at the Ombudsman so the Ombudsman will conduct its own investigation on those who were involved in the Naga Convention Center,” Ceniza told reporters.

“The Naga City Convention Center should have been accomplished this year, if the construction was not stopped,” he added.

One of the matters that PACC requested the anti-graft body to do was for a technical, engineering, and structural audit to be made on the property to identify the compliance of the project to the approved plans of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

It also sought for the Ombudsman to identify if there were irregular expenditures by the DPWH and the listed contractor of the project, which was Centerways Construction and Development Inc.

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Ceniza would note that the project was meant to receive funding in 2026, but an issue when it came to the geotagging of the project site prevented the implementation of the proposal.

“This year, there was a budget for the Convention Center but the problem was, the DPWH said that it had erred in geotagging. There was a five-kilometer discrepancy on the geotagging, from Naga City it was tagged in Pili,” he explained.

The chairman of PACC went on to explain that their complaint sought the filing of charges against officials of the DPWH in the Camarines Sur 3rd District Engineering Office and the contractor of the project for alleged violation of Section 3(e) and 3(g) of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

Ceniza, however, pointed out that they had included other relevant documents in their complaint, including documents that were signed by the Sangguniang Panglungsod of the City of Naga, the owner of the property, and former Naga City Mayor Nelson Legacion.

“It’s really a waste for the government, for the people of Naga, because it should have been utilized since the government spent funds on the project but then it becomes abandoned because of the lack of budget,” the anti-corruption advocate said.

Looking into the transparency portal of the DPWH, the project was labeled as a “Multi Purpose Building Convention Center in Carolina, Naga City Phase 1.”

The total amount that was appropriated for the contract which was awarded to Centerways on 22 December 2023 was P98,687,691.46.

It is worth noting that among the bidders of the project was St. Gerrard Construction General Contractor & Development Corp.—a contracting firm owned by Sarah and Curlee Discaya.

Both Centerways and St. Gerrard Construction were among the top 15 contractors listed and identified by President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. as firms involved in the multi-billion peso flood control scandal.

Information on the DPWH’s website stated that the contract for the Convention Center took effect on 9 January 2024, and expired on 7 April 2025—the same date that it was completed.

Funds for the first phase of the project were reportedly sourced from the 2023 General Appropriations Act, under the DPWH’s Convergence and Special Support Program which received a total of P388.29 billion for the said year.

Pictures of the project dated 22 April 2025 showed multiple steel rods planted on the ground, which is an indication that the purpose of the photograph was to depict the completion of the contract.