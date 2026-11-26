Sen. Christopher "Bong" Go plans to file a bill strengthening medical preparedness and emergency response at sporting events following the deaths of two basketball players who collapsed during recreational games.

The proposed measure would seek to ensure the availability of trained medical personnel, emergency procedures and appropriate medical assistance to protect athletes and participants.

Go's announcement follows the deaths of former Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) star Peter June "PJ" Simon, 46, who collapsed during a basketball game in Davao City on 20 November 2026, and Fil-Chi Athletic Association player Albert Edsel Chua, 48, who reportedly collapsed during a pickup game on 18 November.

Their deaths have renewed calls for cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) training, emergency medical teams and life-saving equipment at sporting venues.

"As chairman of the Committee on Sports and Committee on Youth, and vice chairperson of the Committee on Health, I believe it is important to have medical support personnel available," Go said.

The senator stressed that sports organizers and personnel must know how to respond when participants experience medical emergencies.

"This is very important because some people do not know what to do or the proper procedures to follow," he added.

Go cited Republic Act No. 10871, or the Basic Life Support Training in Schools Act, also known as the Samboy Lim Law, which requires public and private basic education schools to provide age-appropriate CPR and basic life support training.

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The law was enacted in 2016 and named after basketball legend Samboy Lim, who collapsed during a game in 2014.

"In fact, we already have a law, the Samboy Lim Law, or the Basic Life Support Training in Schools Act, which requires public and private basic education schools in the Philippines to provide appropriate CPR and basic life support training to students," Go said.

While the existing law focuses on schools, Go said his proposed legislation would examine broader medical and safety requirements for organized sporting activities.

"I am also planning to file a bill that seeks to provide and ensure medical and safety measures during sports activities and medical emergencies. This is very important, and we must study it carefully," he said.

Go previously filed Senate Bill No. 2261, or the proposed Student-Athlete Safety and Welfare Act, which seeks to strengthen safety protocols, emergency response and institutional accountability in school sports.

He also commended organizers of the UNTV Cup Executive Face-Off 2026 for providing medical personnel during tournament games.

"Just like in the UNTV league, they have a medical team ready to respond immediately whenever medical attention is needed in case of emergencies," Go said.

The senator also thanked tournament organizers for encouraging participants, including those aged 40 and above, to remain physically active and relieve stress through recreational basketball.

He emphasized that promoting sports participation must go hand in hand with measures protecting athletes' health and safety.