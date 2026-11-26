The building of the Office of the Ombudsman in Quezon City.

The Office of the Ombudsman on Thursday said that it had ordered for the filing of graft charges against three former officials of the Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) and a businessmen in connection to alleged irregularities related to loan transactions.

The Ombudsman said that the recommendation stemmed from the complaint of the LBP’s Loan Recovery Department, which flagged the approval and renewal of loans for American Boulevard Trading Corporation (ABTC).

Issues pertaining to the said transactions were first raised by former Assistant House Majority Floor Leader Rowena Nina Taduran who revealed that ABTC President and Chairman Alberto Ching had disclosed information regarding the irregularities in loan application and renewals at the bank.

Ching had allegedly claimed that there were “insiders” which aided in expediting the loan application of his firm in exchange for a ten percent commission.

“The LBP investigated the alleged irregularities in the processing, approval, and renewal of ABTC’s credit facilities, which reportedly resulted in unwarranted benefits to the borrower and financial injury to the government-owned bank,” the Ombudsman stated.

Investigations reportedly uncovered information that ABTC managed to obtain a P50 million short-term loan in 2017, and received subsequent loans amounting to P100 million and P115 million in 2018.

LBP’s probe on the issue identified several irregularities in the transactions, particularly when it came to the “loan proceeds for purposes other than those approved, the renewal of promissory notes despite past-due accounts, and the failure to properly evaluate the borrower’s financial condition and creditworthiness.”

It was similarly found that the financial projects which meant to justify the loans exceeded historical figures despite no “material information” on the financial obligations and outstanding loans of the borrower.

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In view of the findings, the Ombudsman ordered for the filing of graft charges against Ching and LBP First Vice President Lolita Silva, the former Assistant Vice President Danilo Dayanghirang, and former Account Officer Ronaldo Robles.

The anti-graft body’s resolution found prima facie evidence with reasonable certainty of conviction against the four respondents for violations of the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

“According to the resolution, Silva, Dayanghirang, and Robles, in conspiracy with Ching, facilitated the approval and renewal of ABTC’s loans despite these deficiencies and violations of the bank’s lending policies,” the Ombudsman said.

Investigators further stated that the respondents gave “unwarranted benefits, advantage, or preference to ABTC.”

It also stressed that the bank officials had displayed a clear disregard for the established lending requirements, failing to exercise due diligence when it came to examining the background of the borrower in compliance with loan conditions.