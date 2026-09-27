The Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that tourism accounted for 8.1% of the economy in 2025, generating P2.27 trillion in Tourism Direct Gross Value Added and supporting 7.70 million jobs.

“We want to be defined as an agency that’s proactively taking the lead in tourism readiness. This means strengthening our airports and gateways, improving our physical tourism infrastructure, and expanding air connectivity, so our visitors can move seamlessly across the country,” Angara-Mathay said.

The DOT is working with the Department of Transportation and other stakeholders to expand flights and establish air and sea links with strategic and emerging markets. From January 1 to May 19, international air seats on direct inbound flights reached 7.78 million, up 8.31% from the same period in 2025.

China was among the fastest-growing markets, with 310,000 arrivals during the period, up 69.15% year-on-year. The Philippines also secured expanded air services with Türkiye, doubling Manila-Istanbul flights to 14 weekly and opening frequency rights for secondary gateways.

To attract more investment, the DOT is implementing programs focused on tourism investment readiness, intelligence, accountability and strategic investor engagement. It has also begun developing partnerships in Japan, including potential projects involving a specialty medical clinic and telecommunications infrastructure in underserved destinations.

The agency is also pushing for a larger tourism marketing budget, with about 70% of its planned 2027 marketing allocation expected to go toward digital campaigns and media placements.

At the same time, the DOT is expanding support for tourism MSMEs through partnerships with Klook, GCash, Viber, Mastercard and Visa, while strengthening accreditation, workforce training and tourism data systems.

The agency is also preparing airports, venues and tourism sites ahead of the 49th ASEAN Summit in Manila this November.

Angara-Mathay said the broader goal is to create conditions that encourage investors to put capital into the Philippines while giving tourists more reasons to visit, stay longer, spend more and return.