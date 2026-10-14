Over 80,000 inmates gain PhilHealth coverage

More than 80,000 persons deprived of liberty (PDLs) detained in facilities of the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) will benefit from Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) coverage.

The state insurer announced this after it signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the BJMP on October 5, allowing PDLs in 28 detention facilities nationwide to be registered with PhilHealth.

“Universal Health Care means every Filipino, including those in detention,” said PhilHealth Acting President and Chief Executive Officer Beverly Ho, who signed the MOA with BJMP Jail Director Efren Nemeno.

“Through partnerships like this, PhilHealth is working alongside our fellow government agencies to make sure that no Filipino is left outside the reach of care,” she added.

Under the agreement, BJMP clinics will receive accreditation from the state insurer and provide PhilHealth benefits, including services under the Yaman ng Kalusugan Program (YAKAP).

PhilHealth said its partnership with the BJMP marks a significant step toward providing equitable access to health care and reinforcing the government's commitment to safeguarding the health and welfare of all Filipinos, including those in custodial facilities.

It added that the collaboration aims to strengthen health care delivery in jail facilities and contribute to the realization of a more inclusive and responsive health system under Universal Health Care.