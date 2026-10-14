Drug crazed man took daughter hostage in CDO

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A 35-year-old butcher, believed to be under the influence of illegal drugs, allegedly took his 15-year-old daughter hostage and threatened to burn down their house unless his wife returned home in Zone 5, Calaanan, Barangay Canitoan, early Wednesday morning.

The suspect, identified as Jonathan, allegedly forcibly took his daughter while she was on her way to school, locked her inside their house and attempted to set the house on fire.

His wife, Genevieve, said she had left their house with their four children because of alleged maltreatment and her husband's use of illegal drugs.

She said a case had already been filed against her husband for violation of the Anti-Violence Against Women and Their Children Act and was pending resolution before the prosecutor's office.

Police officers and firefighters surrounded the house and negotiated with the suspect.

After an hour, the daughter managed to escape through a window, allowing police officers to enter the house and subdue the suspect.

The suspect did not resist arrest and was brought to the police station for further investigation.

Firefighters recovered partially burned clothes inside the house.