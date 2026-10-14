Representatives from the prosecution, judiciary, regulatory agencies, law enforcement and academe gathered for a focus group discussion during the first Philippine Cybercriminology Summit 2026.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has joined calls to strengthen coordination among law enforcement agencies, prosecutors and regulators to address gaps in the country's response to cybercrime.

The criminal is no longer necessarily carrying a gun, breaking a window or fleeing down an alley.

The discussion was facilitated by the Center for Policy and Executive Development of the University of the Philippines National College of Public Administration and Governance, with the participation of the DOJ Office of Cybercrime.

Participants emphasized that creating additional coordinating bodies would not necessarily resolve existing problems in cybercrime investigations and prosecution.

Instead, they recommended strengthening the mandates, technical capabilities and communication channels of agencies already responsible for combating cybercrime.

Among the proposed measures were standardized procedures for exchanging electronic evidence, closer coordination between investigators and prosecutors, and the formation of case-specific teams involving digital forensic specialists.

Participants also recommended establishing secure channels for sharing information and evidence among agencies to accelerate investigations and improve case handling.

The discussion identified several emerging threats, including phishing, investment scams, online exploitation of minors and the misuse of artificial intelligence and deepfake technologies for impersonation and fraud.

Participants also raised concerns over jurisdictional challenges involving cross-border digital platforms, overlapping institutional responsibilities and procurement restrictions that could delay technology upgrades in forensic laboratories.

They stressed the importance of preserving the chain of custody of electronic evidence, strengthening digital forensic capabilities and improving the implementation of cybercrime warrants.

The summit also highlighted the need for investigators, prosecutors and judges to develop greater familiarity with AI-generated or manipulated evidence.

Participants maintained that improving existing institutions and their ability to work together would be more effective than relying primarily on the creation of additional bureaucratic structures.