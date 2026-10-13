PNP chief Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said Tuesday, 13 October, that criminal networks could resort to new smuggling methods, including recruiting individuals to transport illegal drugs across international borders.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) warned Filipinos against recruitment by international drug syndicates as authorities intensified their investigation into the foiled smuggling of hundreds of kilograms of shabu from Laos.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed Monday, 12 October, to intensify intelligence gathering and coordination with domestic and…

“We have already heard many stories regarding Filipinos ending up in jails in other countries over this modus. The amount that the drug syndicates offer is nothing compared to the consequences one will face, including severe penalties, once caught by authorities,” Nartatez said.

The police chief particularly warned overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) against carrying luggage, packages, souvenirs or pasalubong for people they do not know well.

“Huwag tayong pumayag kung hindi naman natin masyadong kilala at wala din namang mawawala kung iche-check muna natin ang mga ipinakisuyong dalhin palabas o pabalik ng ating bansa kung ito ay galing sa mga kamag-anak o mga kaibigan,” he said.

Nartatez also urged the public to be cautious of suspicious job offers and promises of easy money that could be used to recruit drug couriers.

The warning follows the interception of a major shabu shipment in Laos, prompting Philippine authorities to investigate individuals and groups allegedly involved in the attempted smuggling operation.

The PNP is coordinating with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to gather information about the Filipino suspect arrested in Laos and identify other individuals who may be connected to the shipment.

Nartatez said investigators were also working with agencies overseeing the country's entry and exit points to strengthen measures against drug trafficking.

He assured the public that police would continue pursuing transnational drug syndicates suspected of using the Philippines as a transit or distribution point.

The intensified campaign follows President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s directive, through Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla, to dismantle illegal drug networks and protect Filipinos from transnational crime.