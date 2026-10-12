PNP spokesperson Col. Allen Rae Co said the directive followed the interception of 521 kilograms of suspected shabu worth approximately P3.54 billion aboard a private jet at Luang Prabang International Airport in Laos.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) vowed Monday, 12 October, to intensify intelligence gathering and coordination with domestic and foreign authorities to prevent international drug syndicates from using the Philippines as a transshipment point.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) is looking into reports of major drug seizures in Thailand and Laos involving shipments allegedly…

A Filipino national was arrested in connection with the seizure, although authorities are still verifying the shipment's intended destination and possible links to drug trafficking networks in the Philippines.

“We will intensify our intel monitoring and coordination with our seaports and airports which is by the way is not under our jurisdiction. They have their own security forces, they have their own protocols, procedures that they follow so napakaganda nung nakita natin na isa yun sa pinag uusapan. Kabilin-bilinan lang ng ating Chief PNP is, we will not allow our country to become transshipment point,” Co said during a press briefing at Camp Crame.

Co said the drugs reportedly were bound for the Philippines but were intercepted before reaching the country.

He added that the PNP was examining whether individuals based in the Philippines could face charges in connection with the attempted shipment.

“We are in the process of determining whether further police action is warranted under our laws. Siguro kung may kasabwat dito, yun ang titingnan natin kung warranted pa kasi wala tayong control what happened doon and we appreciate kung talaga ito papunta dito na naharang na doon at hindi na nakarating dito sa atin,” he said.

The PNP is coordinating with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and foreign law enforcement counterparts to establish the shipment's origin, intended destination and possible local accomplices.

PDEA tracks suspected accomplices

In a separate briefing in Quezon City, PDEA Director General Isagani Nerez said investigators had identified the arrested Filipino passenger as a Marawi resident referred to as Fahad.

Nerez said the agency was working to establish the suspect's alleged involvement in the shipment and identify other individuals who may have participated in the operation.

“We are conducting proactive investigation for intelligence proposes para malaman natin kung sino mga kakutsyaba nila and once na na establish natin ang next na gagawin is case build up against this person,” Nerez said.

“That is now the focus of our investigation but the challenge is we have to establish the link, who are his cohorts in the Philippines,” he added.

The PDEA chief said investigators had identified a person known only as “Boyet,” who allegedly arranged the suspect's travel from Malaysia to Laos, where the shipment was to be loaded onto the aircraft.

Nerez said investigators were developing cases against suspected members of the trafficking network but had yet to publicly disclose sufficient evidence to establish their individual roles.

Regional syndicate link

Nerez also raised the possible involvement of Sam Gor, an international drug trafficking network associated with methamphetamine distribution in Asia.

According to the PDEA chief, investigators believe Fahad and Boyet have connections to the syndicate, which he said maintains distribution networks that include the Philippines.

"The Samgor drug syndicate is composed of other gangs like the triad, they have a production area and one of its distribution sites is the Philippines,” Nerez said.

He added that the syndicate had allegedly been involved in previous attempts to smuggle illegal drugs into the country.

Authorities are continuing to examine the suspected connections and gather evidence for possible criminal complaints.

The PNP reiterated that it would coordinate with agencies responsible for securing ports and airports to prevent the entry and movement of illegal drugs through Philippine territory.