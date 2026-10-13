The latest Provincial Product Accounts figures showed a wide disparity in economic performance across the region, with Occidental Mindoro recording the fastest expansion at 11.2 percent.

PALAWAN — Palawan's economy expanded by only 0.5 percent in 2025, the slowest growth recorded among the provinces and highly urbanized city of MIMAROPA, according to figures from the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA).

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Puerto Princesa City posted 5.4-percent growth, followed by Marinduque at 4.9 percent, Oriental Mindoro at 4.5 percent and Romblon at 3.3 percent.

Palawan's 0.5-percent increase placed it at the bottom of the regional growth rankings, raising questions about the factors behind its sluggish economic performance.

The figures measure changes in the value of goods and services produced within each province or highly urbanized city, providing a picture of local economic activity.

Although Palawan and Puerto Princesa City are geographically connected, the PSA reports their economic performance separately under the Provincial Product Accounts system.

The difference between Palawan's 0.5-percent growth and Occidental Mindoro's 11.2-percent expansion amounted to 10.7 percentage points.

The figures alone, however, do not establish which industries were primarily responsible for Palawan's slower growth.

A breakdown of the province's agriculture, industry and services sectors would be needed to determine which activities contributed to the weak expansion.

The latest figures provide a basis for examining economic conditions in Palawan, particularly the performance of businesses, agricultural producers and other industries outside Puerto Princesa City.

The PSA's Provincial Product Accounts are intended to support evidence-based planning by local governments and economic development agencies.

Further analysis of the province's sectoral performance could help identify areas requiring additional investment, infrastructure support and economic intervention.