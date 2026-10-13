Dengue cases continue to decline — DOH

The number of dengue cases in the country continues to dip, the Department of Health (DOH) said on Tuesday, 13 October.

The DOH disclosed in its latest report that there have been 21,937 dengue cases reported from 10 to 23 September.

The agency said this one percent lower compared to the 21,997 cases from 27 August to 9 September.

The department observed that “cases remain below the alert and epidemic threshold since the start of the year.”

As of 7 October, the department said a total of 192,112 cases have been recorded in 2026.

The DOH said the number is 24 lower compared to the 254,137 dengue cases recorded during the same period in 2025.

The agency said a drop in the number of deaths was also observed with a 23 percent decrease compared to the recorded dengue deaths in 2025.