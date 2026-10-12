In a statement, the human rights organization said the sanctions threaten the court's independence by using economic pressure against an institution tasked with investigating and prosecuting serious international crimes.

The Center for International Law (CenterLaw) has condemned United States sanctions against the International Criminal Court (ICC), warning that the measures could undermine international accountability and jeopardize investigations into alleged crimes against humanity, including those linked to the Philippines' anti-drug campaign.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said Washington would dismantle the court ‘brick by brick, if necessary.’

CenterLaw argued that the measures could reinforce impunity by making it harder to hold powerful individuals accountable while limiting access to justice for victims of human rights violations.

The group said the US government's actions risk perpetuating a system in which influential individuals can evade accountability while victims face additional obstacles in pursuing legal remedies.

It also raised concerns about the possible implications for the ICC's investigation into alleged extrajudicial killings committed during former President Rodrigo Duterte's anti-drug campaign.

According to CenterLaw, the international tribunal has provided hope to families of victims who have struggled to obtain accountability through domestic legal institutions.

The organization warned that sanctions targeting the ICC could weaken the court's ability to pursue investigations and proceedings involving alleged crimes against humanity in the Philippines.

CenterLaw called on the international community to condemn the sanctions and extend diplomatic, financial and institutional support to the tribunal.

It maintained that accountability for international crimes should not depend on the nationality of those accused or the political interests of powerful governments.

The group stressed that safeguarding the ICC's independence is essential to protecting victims' rights and ensuring that allegations of grave human rights violations are investigated through credible judicial processes.