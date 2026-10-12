Organizers said the three-day event featured 200 booths and recorded its highest sales performance since 2023, benefiting participating tour operators, hotels, travel agencies and other tourism service providers.

Micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the tourism sector reported strong sales following the GTBA-ONEKLIK 4th Travel Sale Expo, which attracted 56,000 visitors to SM Megamall's Megatrade Hall from 2 to 4 October 2026.

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Expo chairperson Michelle Taylan said the event was designed to support local businesses by connecting them with new customers and expanding their market reach.

“Every visitor who walked through our doors didn’t just book a trip — they invested in a local business, a community, and a shared future. Our success is their success, and together, we are making travel dreams come alive for everyone,” Taylan said.

The expo, themed “Where Travel Dreams Come Alive,” offered travel packages and promotional deals while providing a platform for collaboration among local enterprises, tourism organizations and international partners.

Taylan credited exhibitors, visitors, sponsors and participating government agencies for the event's success.

“To every exhibitor who poured your heart into your booth; to every visitor who walked through our doors with a dream in your heart; to every partner, sponsor, and friend who stood by us — my heartfelt thanks. You didn’t just attend an event — you breathed life into it. You made travel dreams come alive,” she said.

The event received support from the Department of Trade and Industry, with Metrobank serving as its official banking partner.

Other partners included the Department of Tourism, Department of Foreign Affairs, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, Philippine Retirement Authority and local governments of Malay in Aklan, Baybay in Leyte and Batanes.

Foreign diplomatic missions and tourism organizations from Malaysia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Indonesia, Israel, Taiwan and Guam also participated.

Several airlines, including Philippine Airlines, Starlux Airlines, Sunlight Air, United Airlines and Malaysia Airlines, supported the event alongside hotel operators and other industry stakeholders.

The opening ceremony brought together government officials, foreign diplomats and tourism representatives, including DFA Assistant Secretary Racquel Solano, PRA Chief Operating Officer Bob Zozobrado and ambassadors from several Southeast Asian countries.

Taylan said the expo demonstrated the importance of cooperation in strengthening the tourism industry and supporting small businesses across the country.

“We leave this expo not just with success — but with a renewed belief in what we can achieve when we stand as one. Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao — one heart, one home, one beautiful Philippines.”

Organizers did not disclose the total sales generated during the event.