Your next great adventure is calling, and you do not even have to look past SM Megamall to find it. The vibrant energy of wanderlust took over the Megatrade Halls as the fourth edition of the Travel Sale Expo officially opened its doors, welcoming eager explorers with a treasure trove of global destinations and irresistible deals.
Organized by the Global Tourism Business Association and OneKlik Events Management Services, this three-day celebration of travel brings together two hundred bustling booths brimming with inspiration 2 to 4 October 2026 at the Megatrade Halls, SM Megamall, Mandaluyong City.
Whether you are dreaming of the pristine waters of Siargao and Palawan or craving an international escape to Malaysia, Guam, or Indonesia, the venue serves as a bustling hub for both leisure seekers and industry players.
The grand opening drew notable figures, including GTBA President Michelle Taylan, Ambassador Dato' Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, and COO Bob Zozobrado, setting an enthusiastic tone for a weekend dedicated to discovery.
Beyond the incredible packages and discounts, the expo pulses with life through an eclectic lineup of entertainment, featuring an F4 contest, dazzling cosplay, expressive interpretive dance performances, and an engaging travel vlogger challenge. Amidst the excitement, the event also highlights the vital synergy between modern exploration and financial ease, thanks to partnerships with institutions like Metrobank that make booking seamless in a digitally driven world.
Yet, even as technology redefines how we map out our journeys, the heart of the event remains firmly rooted in human connection.
Reflecting on four remarkable years of growth, Travel Sale Expo Chairman Michelle Taylan captured the emotional core of the gathering during her opening remarks.
“Today we celebrate four wonderful years of growing together, what an exciting journey it has been,” she said.
Looking back at how the community has evolved through innovation, she emphasized how modern tools enhance the experience while keeping the spirit of exploration alive.
“We have grown together, stronger, better,” she noted, adding that these advancements are geared toward “making travel easier, smarter, and more accessible than ever.”
True to her vision, Taylan reminded everyone that no application or digital itinerary can ever truly substitute for the warmth of shared moments, face-to-face conversations, and the communal joy of planning a voyage. The event ultimately empowers local operators to integrate into the global ecosystem, turning individual dreams into shared, unforgettable realities right in the heart of the metro.
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