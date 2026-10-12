BDO Foundation expands digital access for 20,000 learners
More than 20,000 learners and 700 educators across 13 schools and learning institutions now have greater access to digital tools following the donation of over 180 desktop computers and laptops by BDO Foundation.
The refurbished computers will support classroom instruction, research, digital learning and other educational activities, helping schools address technology gaps while extending the useful life of existing equipment.
Beneficiaries are located in Leyte, Bulacan, Catanduanes, Quezon City, Pasay City, Taguig City and Valenzuela City.
BDO Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank, implements programs focused on financial inclusion, disaster response, rehabilitation, education and community development.