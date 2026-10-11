The Senate approved Senate Bill No. 2423, or the proposed Bagong Balikbayang Manggagawa Act, on Thursday, 8 October 2026. Go is an author and co-sponsor of the measure.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go welcomed the Senate's approval on third and final reading of a bill establishing a comprehensive reintegration program for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs), saying government support should continue even after migrant workers return home.

The Senate has approved on third and final reading a bill seeking to expand government assistance for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs)…

The bill seeks to streamline government assistance for returning OFWs through coordinated programs on employment, livelihood, entrepreneurship, skills recognition and other reintegration services.

“Kapag umuuwi ang ating mga OFW, hindi dapat doon nagtatapos ang suporta ng pamahalaan. Kailangan tuluy-tuloy ang tulong para may malinaw silang direksyon sa hanapbuhay at kabuhayan,” Go earlier said.

The approved measure builds on Go's earlier Senate Bill No. 1776, which proposed a national reintegration framework for returning OFWs, including those whose overseas employment contracts have ended.

Under his earlier proposal, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) would conduct regular job fairs in strategic locations to help returning migrant workers find employment.

The Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) would also establish mechanisms to recognize skills, training and work experience acquired abroad through appropriate certifications or diplomas.

The proposal further envisioned entrepreneurship training and access to financing for OFWs planning to establish businesses in the Philippines.

Go emphasized that reintegration programs should address the varying needs of returning migrant workers, whether they intend to seek local employment, start businesses, undergo additional training or apply skills developed overseas.

He also called for a support system that would address the needs of distressed OFWs returning from emergencies abroad.

“Unang una, siguraduhin natin ang kanilang kaligtasan. Tulungan dapat silang makalikas sa ligtas na lugar at maiuwi sa kanilang mga pamilya dito. Pagkatapos ay dapat mayroon tayong handa at maayos na sistema ng suporta na makakapagbigay ng job counseling, skills retraining, at mga serbisyo sa mental health, at iba pa,” Go previously said.

“It's about empowering our OFWs to restart their lives here with dignity and hope,” he added.

Go, who also helped author and co-sponsor Republic Act No. 11641 establishing the DMW, has repeatedly called for stronger protection and assistance for Filipino migrant workers.

During recent DMW budget deliberations, he pushed for sufficient funding for distressed OFWs and an expanded government presence in countries with significant Filipino migrant populations.

The senator maintained that reintegration assistance should be a regular government service rather than a program activated only during emergencies.

“Our OFWs are hailed as modern-day heroes, and it's only fitting that we ensure their safety wherever they are in the world. Once they return to the Philippines, the government must also be prepared to provide them with the necessary support as they reintegrate into society, bringing with them skills and experiences acquired overseas,” Go earlier said.

With the measure clearing the Senate, Go expressed hope that the proposed framework would provide returning OFWs with better access to jobs, livelihood opportunities and business support, allowing them to build stable futures with their families in the Philippines.