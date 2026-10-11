During a site inspection made by DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon, Pampanga Vice Governor Dennis "Delta" Pineda, and Arayat Mayor Jeffrey Luriz on Friday, they found out that some of the sheet piles moved and were damaged, as well as a part of the street collapsed, threatening the lives of residents.

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is set to investigate the damaged portion of the San Mateo Flood Control Project in Arayat, Pampanga.

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According to Secretary Dizon, the project is only a year old but has already shown damages including a 250-meter collapsed road and 56-linear-meter damaged sheet pile.

He furthered that the project is still under warranty, so the contractor is still obligated to fix the damaged portions.

The DPWH will also form a joint inspection team along with the Provincial Government of Pampanga to investigate the reason for the damage and determine of it was neglect or violation of the construction standards.

"Under warranty pa ito. 2024 project ito, wala pang 5 years. Kailangan gawin ito, ayusin ito, pero kailangang ayusin ito nang tama, katulad ng ginawa natin sa Mindoro. Nakapagtataka talaga kung bakit isang taon pa lang, bumigay na ito. Papabunot na ito, papa-check natin kung tama ang sukat ng sheet piles nito. 36 meters dapat ito. Tingnan natin kung totoo nga ito. Kung mapakita na ganoon din, ganoon din ang kasong iyon, siguradong kulong lahat ng involved dito," Dizon said.

Part of the investigation is the removal and inspection of buried sheet piles to see if these were substandard.

According to the specifications of the project, the sheet piles should have a length of 36 meters, comparable to the height of a 10-storey building.

Vice Governor Delta Pineda said that the Provincial Government will not allow any irregularities in the implementation of the project.

"Commitment namin sa inyo, kapag hindi tama ang sukat niyan, magfa-file kami agad ng case with the permission of our Secretary. Hindi lang contractor, lahat ng nandoon mananagot," Pineda said.

The DPWH will also file a request for a hold departure order to anyone involved in the construction irregularities.