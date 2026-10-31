Body found near solar farm in Olongapo City

ABOITIZ Renewables Inc.'s 221 megawatt peak Olongapo solar power plant in Zambales is the company's largest solar project to date and is among several RE developments given priority by the government to hasten the country's transition to cleaner and more reliable power.

The body of a man was found on a cliff beside the perimeter fence of the Olongapo Solar Power Plant at Barangay Sta. Rita in Olongapo City, Zambales on 29 October 2026.

According to a report, a security supervisor of Fortress Security Agency detailed at the Olongapo Solar Power Plant discovered the body at around 3pm on the said date.

The security supervisor went to the Olongapo City Police Office (OCPO) Police Station 5 to report the discovery of an unidentified male cadaver on a cliff near the perimeter fence of Olongapo Solar Power Plant. The police immediately conducted an investigation along with the help of the Olongapo City Forensic Unit (OCFU) the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) for the recovery of the cadaver.

The identity of the victim remains unknown, and the circumstances surrounding the incident, including the cause of death, are still under investigation.

The victim was a male, wearing yellow shorts and a black T-shirt.

The AP Renewable Energy Corporation (APREC), operator of the said solar farm, issued a statement on 31October 2026.

"We have received reports from local authorities confirming that adeceased individual was discovered outside the perimeter of our power plant. Law enforcementhas taken full custody of the incident and is actively investigating. We remain in communicationand fully cooperating with involved authorities throughout the process," the company stated.