Bones of missing husband found in Laur

The bones of the missing husband of Zanaida Lulunan y Barillo was found by a farmer at Brgy San Fernando in the town of Laur, Nueva Ecija on 31 October 2026.

According to the Laura Municipal Police Station, a farmer and resident of Brgy. San Fernando, Laur, was catching fish in a fishpond along a former river channel when he discovered what appeared to be human bones inside a raincoat submerged in the water.

He retrieved the remains and placed them beside the river. Afterwards, he called a barangay tanod and reported the discovery of unidentified skeletal remains.

They then called the Laura MPS. Personnel of the Laura MPS immediately went to the area, but found that the remains were already gathered the skeletal remains and placed them inside a sack.

The Laur MPS requested the assistance of the Scene of the Crime Operations (SOCO) Team for the proper processing and examination of the recovered skeletal remains and the crime scene.

Following the crime scene processing, Zenaida Lulunan y Barillo, 61 years old, married, housewife, and residing in Brgy. San Vicente, Laur, Nueva Ecija, positively identified the recovered clothing and items.

Inside a blue raincoat, a white sando, and a yellow-green long-sleeved shirt bearing the printed words “Motortrade,” were skeletal remains. She identified these, along with one black flashlight, as the belongings of her missing husband, Alejandro Lulunan y Salvador, 61 years old, farmer/ pastor of the Wesleyan Church, and a resident of Brgy. San Vicente, Laur, Nueva Ecija.

Mrs. Lulunan further disclosed that her husband had been missing since November 12, 2020, during the onslaught of Typhoon Ulysses.

To recall, during the height of Typhoon Ulysses, Alejandro Lulunan y Salvador left his residence to secure his two cows and one carabao tethered at the farm on 12 November 2020. However, he failed to return home and has remained missing since then.