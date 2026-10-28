DPWH races to pay billions in legitimate projects before year-end

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) must disburse billions of pesos for various legitimate infrastructure projects before the year ends, newly appointed Public Works Secretary Giovanni Lopez said on Wednesday, 28 October.

Lopez said in a radio interview that numerous contractors remain unpaid for infrastructure projects they completed, as investigations into the scandal involving anomalous government flood control projects have affected disbursements.

“Ang dami hong nadamay na proyekto,” the secretary said.

(Many projects were affected.)

“’Yung mga hindi nadamay na proyekto, kailangan na natin bayaran. Kawawa din ’yung mga contractors,” he added.

(Projects not involved in the scandal need to be paid for. The contractors are also suffering.)

Lopez learned about the disbursement requirements during a meeting held on Tuesday, 27 October, at the DPWH with former Public Works secretary and now Transportation Secretary Vince Dizon, as well as regional, district and assistant district engineers.

The DPWH chief is also scheduled to meet with Department of Budget and Management Secretary Kim Robert De Leon on Wednesday to arrange the release of the necessary notices of cash allocation (NCAs) for the last quarter of 2026.

Lopez said he would learn from De Leon the total amount that needs to be disbursed.

“Meron pa kaming babayaran na prior years at meron kaming current year. Napakalaki pa po ng prior years,” he said.

(We still have payments to make for previous years and the current year. The amount owed for previous years is substantial.)

Despite the outstanding payments, Lopez expressed confidence that the disbursements could be completed on time.

“Sa DOTr din, natapos na nila kaso wala naman pondo. ’Yun ang problema,” he recalled.

(At the DOTr, some projects had already been completed, but there were no funds to pay for them. That was the problem.)

“Dito naman sa DPWH, sobra ang pondo, kailangan ng idisburse,” the secretary said.