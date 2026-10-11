Byeon Woo Seok thanks IU, fans after ‘Perfect Crown’ Best Couple win

Byeon Woo Seok shared a heartfelt message after he and IU won the Best Couple Award at the 2026 Korea Drama Awards for their performances as Grand Prince Ian and Seong Hui Ju in Perfect Crown.

The actor thanked fans who supported and voted for the pair, saying the recognition was especially meaningful because of the love viewers showed for their on-screen romance.

“Hello, I’m actor Byeon Woo-seok. I’m so happy and grateful to win the Best Couple Award! Thank you so much to all the fans who cheered us on and voted for us,” he said.

“Knowing how much everyone loved the scenes we built together makes this award feel extra special.”

Byeon also expressed his appreciation to IU, as well as the creative team behind the series.

“I want to thank actress IU for her amazing chemistry during filming, along with our director, writer, and staff. I’ll cherish your love for a long time!”

IU and Byeon’s chemistry as Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian became one of the biggest highlights of Perfect Crown, earning the duo this year’s Best Couple honor at the Korea Drama Awards.