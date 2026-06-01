‘Perfect Crown’ set for marathon airing

The Korean drama Perfect Crown is moving ahead with a special marathon broadcast despite continuing criticism from some viewers and an online campaign calling for the series to be withdrawn.

According to reports, MBC Drama Net has scheduled a two-day rerun of the show, with episodes 1 to 6 airing on 3 June and episodes 7 to 12 following on 4 June.

The drama has been at the center of debate since its release, with critics raising concerns over the use of certain historical imagery and references. The controversy prompted some viewers to launch a petition seeking the program’s removal.

Despite the backlash, the network’s decision to proceed with the marathon schedule has been welcomed by supporters of the series. Fans took to social media to celebrate the announcement, expressing excitement over the opportunity to revisit the drama and watch multiple episodes in succession.

The rerun is expected to give audiences another chance to follow the story while discussions surrounding the production continue online.