A new chapter unfolds as global Hallyu star BYEON WOOSEOK returns to the Philippines for the 2026 ByeonWooSeok Asia Fanmeeting Tour of The Secret Library in Manila. Happening on 10 October, 2026, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, the highly anticipated fan meeting is presented by PULP Live World.
Following the overwhelming success of his previous visit, BYEON WOOSEOK is set to reunite with Filipino fans for an even more memorable experience, featuring a bigger production, exclusive segments, and heartfelt moments that celebrate the special bond he shares with his ever-supportive Filipino fanbase.
A GLOBAL STAR CONTINUES TO SHINE
BYEON WOOSEOK rose to global fame through the hit K-drama Lovely Runner, establishing himself as one of South Korea's leading actors. He has since showcased his versatility in acclaimed dramas including Record of Youth, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam-soon, and most recently, Perfect Crown (The 21st Century Grand Prince's Wife) alongside IU. His remarkable rise has also been recognized with numerous accolades, including the PRIZM Popularity Award at the 61st Baeksang Arts Awards.
Beloved by his Filipino fanbase, WOO CHE TONG, BYEON WOOSEOK's return follows a series of unforgettable visits, including his first solo fan meeting, which sold out in record time. This October, step into and turn the page to another unforgettable chapter with BYEON WOOSEOK in Manila.