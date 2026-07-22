A new chapter unfolds as global Hallyu star BYEON WOOSEOK returns to the Philippines for the 2026 ByeonWooSeok Asia Fanmeeting Tour of The Secret Library in Manila. Happening on 10 October, 2026, at the SM Mall of Asia Arena, the highly anticipated fan meeting is presented by PULP Live World.

Following the overwhelming success of his previous visit, BYEON WOOSEOK is set to reunite with Filipino fans for an even more memorable experience, featuring a bigger production, exclusive segments, and heartfelt moments that celebrate the special bond he shares with his ever-supportive Filipino fanbase.