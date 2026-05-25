‘Perfect Crown’ holds ground as a must-watch

Why it is still a must-watch

At the center of the drama is the long-awaited pairing of IU and Byeon Woo Seok, whose chemistry has become one of the show’s strongest talking points. Woo Seok described their connection as “chemistry that stretches over a decade,” referring to their reunion years after previously appearing together in Moon Lovers.

IU echoed the sentiment, saying it felt as though they “had been friends all along,” despite not staying in close contact over the years. Their natural comfort with one another translated into emotionally grounded performances that many viewers praised throughout the series.

Beyond the romance, the cast repeatedly emphasized how much thought went into building the fictional world of Perfect Crown. Director Park Joon Hwa explained that the team carefully imagined what modern Korea might look like under a constitutional monarchy — from palace interiors, food to fashion.

IU herself described the series as “a harmony of the traditional and the modern,” while actor Noh Sanghyun called that balance one of the drama’s biggest strengths.

The attention to visual detail also became a major highlight for fans. Woo Seok shared that he spent long hours discussing Grand Prince I-An’s styling with staff members to ensure the character’s appearance reflected his personality and emotional state. Gong Seung Yeon likewise revealed the pressure she felt portraying the Queen Mother, explaining that she worked carefully to balance modern realism with the dignified tone of a period drama.

Even the supporting cast underscored the collaborative atmosphere behind the scenes. Yoo Su Bin said he became genuinely attached to Woo Seok while filming, which helped create natural on-screen chemistry, while Lee Yeon praised IU’s preparation and leadership on set, saying the entire team “poured their hearts and soul” into the project for eight months.

Why I still love 'Perfect Crown'

Perfect Crown has resonated strongly with international audiences and some viewers feel that removing it entirely from streaming platforms would overshadow the artistic and creative efforts of the cast and crew.

Watching Perfect Crown does not mean ignoring the concerns raised about its historical portrayal. If anything, the debate surrounding the show has become part of the viewing experience, opening conversations about how historical dramas balance creative freedom with cultural sensitivity. In that sense, Perfect Crown has grown beyond entertainment alone, prompting discussions that many viewers may find worthwhile and thought-provoking.