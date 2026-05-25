‘Perfect Crown’ holds ground as a must-watch

A week after its finale, Perfect Crown continues to maintain strong streaming momentum on Disney+.
The IU and Byeon Woo Seok-led drama remained highly visible in the streaming platform's viewing charts, with the series sustaining steady audience engagement beyond its broadcast run. It is now the top Korean title of all time globally on Disney+ and Hulu.
The series also concluded its domestic run on a high note, earning 13.8 and 14.1 percent ratings in the Seoul metropolitan area. Its finale achieved the show’s highest nationwide rating, reinforcing its status as one of Korea’s most-watched dramas of the year.
Yet, its success is not without some issues.
The coronation scene in episode 11 drew criticism after Grand Prince I-An was shown wearing a nine-beaded ceremonial crown. Critics noted that, historically, the nine-beaded crown symbolized kings within the Chinese imperial order rather than sovereign emperors. Because Perfect Crown is set in a modern constitutional Korea, some viewers felt the imagery unintentionally implied that Korea remained subordinate to China.
Critics also argued that the drama’s use of “cheonse” felt politically charged and historically inconsistent with its modern constitutional monarchy setting. They further noted that the cups, teapots and serving style closely resembled Chinese court tea rituals rather than Korean royal traditions.
As backlash intensified online, IU, Byeon Woo Seok and director Park Joon Hwa addressed the controversy through apologies, expressing regret over concerns raised by viewers. While the production maintained that Perfect Crown was intended as a fictional constitutional monarchy drama rather than a direct historical interpretation, the cast and creators duly acknowledged the public criticism.
In response to ongoing viewer complaints, Perfect Crown has made post-broadcast edits to one of its most debated sequences. The production muted the controversial chant in episode 11. Shortly after, MBC decided to remove the entire coronation sequence from VOD and OTT platforms.
Why it is still a must-watch
At the center of the drama is the long-awaited pairing of IU and Byeon Woo Seok, whose chemistry has become one of the show’s strongest talking points. Woo Seok described their connection as “chemistry that stretches over a decade,” referring to their reunion years after previously appearing together in Moon Lovers.
IU echoed the sentiment, saying it felt as though they “had been friends all along,” despite not staying in close contact over the years. Their natural comfort with one another translated into emotionally grounded performances that many viewers praised throughout the series.
Beyond the romance, the cast repeatedly emphasized how much thought went into building the fictional world of Perfect Crown. Director Park Joon Hwa explained that the team carefully imagined what modern Korea might look like under a constitutional monarchy — from palace interiors, food to fashion.
IU herself described the series as “a harmony of the traditional and the modern,” while actor Noh Sanghyun called that balance one of the drama’s biggest strengths.
The attention to visual detail also became a major highlight for fans. Woo Seok shared that he spent long hours discussing Grand Prince I-An’s styling with staff members to ensure the character’s appearance reflected his personality and emotional state. Gong Seung Yeon likewise revealed the pressure she felt portraying the Queen Mother, explaining that she worked carefully to balance modern realism with the dignified tone of a period drama.
Even the supporting cast underscored the collaborative atmosphere behind the scenes. Yoo Su Bin said he became genuinely attached to Woo Seok while filming, which helped create natural on-screen chemistry, while Lee Yeon praised IU’s preparation and leadership on set, saying the entire team “poured their hearts and soul” into the project for eight months.
Why I still love 'Perfect Crown'
Perfect Crown has resonated strongly with international audiences and some viewers feel that removing it entirely from streaming platforms would overshadow the artistic and creative efforts of the cast and crew.
Watching Perfect Crown does not mean ignoring the concerns raised about its historical portrayal. If anything, the debate surrounding the show has become part of the viewing experience, opening conversations about how historical dramas balance creative freedom with cultural sensitivity. In that sense, Perfect Crown has grown beyond entertainment alone, prompting discussions that many viewers may find worthwhile and thought-provoking.