‘Perfect Crown’ cast unpacks palace drama, power play

A Prime Minister with depth

Noh Sanghyun takes on the role of the Prime Minister, a figure navigating both political weight and personal nuance. He described the character as far from one-dimensional.

“I think each character had a different charm… I also shared scenes with many characters and enjoyed those dynamics,” he shared in a virtual press conference.

Though his character operates largely outside the palace, Noh noted the contrast when stepping into royal settings: “I wasn’t in the palace often, but when I was, I wore formal robes… I was somewhat used to it.”

Taking on such a high-ranking role came with its own challenges. “I’ve never been Prime Minister before — that’s what acting is, right?” he said, adding, “I had to show someone with heavy responsibility, but also a slightly playful side.”

For him, the appeal lay in complexity: “It wasn’t a flat character — I could explore different facets with fellow actors.”