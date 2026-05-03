‘Perfect Crown’ cast unpacks palace drama, power play

It is rare to see a K-drama where supporting cast is as strong as the main leads.
Beyond its central couple Hui Ju (IU) and Grand Prince I-An (Byeon Woo Seok), Perfect Crown is anchored by a compelling supporting ensemble that adds depth to the palace’s power dynamics. Noh Sanghyun portrays the Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo, a figure juggling authority and subtle complexity beneath his composed exterior. Gong Seungyeon takes on the role of the Queen Mother Yi Rang, an imposing yet layered matriarch who carefully navigates control, duty and emotion within the royal household. Meanwhile, Yu Subin plays the loyal aide Choi Hyeon to Grand Prince I-an, bringing warmth and grounded sincerity to the prince’s inner circle, while Lee Yeon appears as Huiju’s sharp and dependable assistant Secretary Do, offering both support and perspective.
Set against a fictional modern monarchy, Perfect Crown is a heartfelt rom-com centering on Grand Prince I-An, a beloved royal caught in a fierce power struggle within the palace. As pressure mounts for him to marry, he enters a strategic union with chaebol heiress Hui Ju — an arrangement that soon spirals into something far more complicated as real emotions begin to surface.
Beyond its central romance, the show builds a rich ensemble of characters — each bringing their own perspective into the palace’s delicate balance of power.
A Prime Minister with depth
Noh Sanghyun takes on the role of the Prime Minister, a figure navigating both political weight and personal nuance. He described the character as far from one-dimensional.
“I think each character had a different charm… I also shared scenes with many characters and enjoyed those dynamics,” he shared in a virtual press conference.
Though his character operates largely outside the palace, Noh noted the contrast when stepping into royal settings: “I wasn’t in the palace often, but when I was, I wore formal robes… I was somewhat used to it.”
Taking on such a high-ranking role came with its own challenges. “I’ve never been Prime Minister before — that’s what acting is, right?” he said, adding, “I had to show someone with heavy responsibility, but also a slightly playful side.”
For him, the appeal lay in complexity: “It wasn’t a flat character — I could explore different facets with fellow actors.”
Queen Mother at the center of it all
As the formidable Queen Mother, Gong Seungyeon embodies authority within the palace — but with layered relationships that shift depending on who she faces.
“From the Queen Mother’s perspective, she treats each character differently,” she explained. “With the Prime Minister, it’s formal; with Ian, she keeps him in check; with Hui Ju, it’s emotional turmoil.”
Carrying the weight of the palace’s image wasn’t easy. “I had to be the symbol of the palace — that gave me pressure,” she admitted.
Still, she credited the production team for helping her transform into the role. “The wardrobe and styling helped a lot… I just had to perform well.”
Balancing eras proved to be one of the biggest hurdles. “I had to balance modern tone with traditional speech and dignity — that was challenging,” she added.
Loyalty behind the Grand Prince
Yu Subin plays a loyal aide closely tied to Grand Prince I-an, forming a bond that extends beyond the script.
“Working with Woo Seok was fantastic — he’s great both on and off camera,” he said. “I grew really attached to him, and that helped create natural chemistry.”
To prepare, Yu took an immersive approach. “I didn’t know much about aides, so I interviewed a former Blue House aide,” he revealed.
That real-world insight shaped his performance. “He told me to think like the person I serve and follow his beliefs — so I tried to apply that.”
Admiration turned into on-screen chemistry
For Lee Yeon, joining the series also meant sharing the screen with someone she deeply admired.
“I’ve always been a huge fan of IU, so I went into character with that admiration,” she said. “She was incredible — just as I expected. I learned so much from her.”
Their collaboration felt long-awaited. “Before this project, I told her at an awards show that I wanted to work with her,” she recalled. “It felt like destiny that we ended up working together.”
Lee credited IU for shaping their dynamic on screen. “She led the chemistry — she’s very prepared and full of ideas,” she said confidently, adding with a laugh, “We can beat any other team.”
Perfect Crown is proving to be this year’s biggest K-drama title, with its episodes 9 and 10 airing on 8 to 9 May and episodes 11 and 12 on 15 and 16 May on Disney Plus.