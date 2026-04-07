Byeon Woo Seok is grateful in ‘Perfect Crown’ 

To bring the character to life, Woo Seok relied heavily on the script and collaboration with the creative team. “First, I had trust in the script. And secondly, the other actors… really helped me to make sure that I feel the sadness that Grand Prince Ian is feeling,” he explained.

A major highlight of the series is his on-screen reunion with IU, whom he previously worked with in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Reflecting on their decade-long connection, Woo Seok described their chemistry as something that has naturally evolved over time.

“I feel like we have a chemistry that stretches over a decade, and you can really see that chemistry flower in this series,” he said, adding that IU “makes you feel at ease instantly” and was a supportive scene partner who offered valuable advice on set.