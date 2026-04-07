Byeon Woo Seok is grateful in ‘Perfect Crown’ 

South Korean actor Byeon Woo Seok is stepping into a new chapter of his career with Perfect Crown, a highly anticipated K-drama that pairs him with singer-actress IU — and he’s choosing gratitude over pressure as expectations continue to build over their on-screen reunion.
Following the massive success of Lovely Runner, Woo Seok acknowledged the intense public curiosity surrounding his next project. But rather than feeling burdened, the actor said he is motivated by the support he has received.
“I’m so extremely grateful, and I honestly… it’s not so much pressure that I feel. I just hope that you will continue to show love and interest, and I’m going to do my absolute best to repay all of that love and interest,” he shared during a virtual press conference.
In Perfect Crown, Woo Seok takes on the role of Grand Prince Ian, a complex figure navigating life within a fictional modern-day constitutional monarchy. Describing his approach to the character, he emphasized emotional depth, noting that Ian is “strong from the outside, but inside he’s very lonely… and scarred.”
To bring the character to life, Woo Seok relied heavily on the script and collaboration with the creative team. “First, I had trust in the script. And secondly, the other actors… really helped me to make sure that I feel the sadness that Grand Prince Ian is feeling,” he explained.
A major highlight of the series is his on-screen reunion with IU, whom he previously worked with in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. Reflecting on their decade-long connection, Woo Seok described their chemistry as something that has naturally evolved over time.
“I feel like we have a chemistry that stretches over a decade, and you can really see that chemistry flower in this series,” he said, adding that IU “makes you feel at ease instantly” and was a supportive scene partner who offered valuable advice on set.
The actor also spoke fondly of the production process, from developing his character’s visual identity to collaborating with stylists on blending traditional Korean elements like hanbok with modern fashion. He noted that every detail, from wardrobe to physical spaces, was carefully considered to make the fictional monarchy feel believable.
Despite the buzz surrounding Perfect Crown, Woo Seok remains grounded about its potential reception. “All we can do is to do our best… and as for the result, it’s really up to the audience to decide,” he said, while humbly asking for viewers’ “support and love.”
As anticipation builds, Woo-seok’s measured outlook and dedication to his craft signal an actor focused not on hype, but on delivering a performance that resonates to the audience, one shaped by experience, collaboration and a deep appreciation for the audience that brought him to this moment.