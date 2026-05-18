IU, Byeon Woo Seok apologize amid ‘Perfect Crown’ historical controversy

South Korean stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok have both issued public apologies following the growing backlash surrounding the hit drama Perfect Crown, known in Korean as 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife.

The controversy erupted online after Korean viewers criticized the series for what many described as careless historical inaccuracies and the perceived misuse of Korean royal history and cultural traditions. While the drama presented itself as a fictional royal narrative, Korean netizens argued that several elements too closely resembled real historical institutions and symbols without sufficient sensitivity or research.

Much of the criticism centered on the show’s blending of modern political ideas with Joseon-inspired royal structures, as well as costumes, rituals, and dialogue that viewers felt distorted or oversimplified Korean heritage. Some online commenters also questioned whether the production romanticized monarchy while mishandling historical context. The backlash intensified during the drama’s final stretch, prompting extensive debate across Korean social media and online communities.