IU, Byeon Woo Seok apologize amid ‘Perfect Crown’ historical controversy

South Korean stars IU and Byeon Woo-seok have both issued public apologies following the growing backlash surrounding the hit drama Perfect Crown, known in Korean as 21st Century Grand Prince’s Wife.
The controversy erupted online after Korean viewers criticized the series for what many described as careless historical inaccuracies and the perceived misuse of Korean royal history and cultural traditions. While the drama presented itself as a fictional royal narrative, Korean netizens argued that several elements too closely resembled real historical institutions and symbols without sufficient sensitivity or research.
Much of the criticism centered on the show’s blending of modern political ideas with Joseon-inspired royal structures, as well as costumes, rituals, and dialogue that viewers felt distorted or oversimplified Korean heritage. Some online commenters also questioned whether the production romanticized monarchy while mishandling historical context. The backlash intensified during the drama’s final stretch, prompting extensive debate across Korean social media and online communities.
In a handwritten statement shared after the finale, IU, who portrayed Seong Huiju, admitted she failed to approach the project with enough thought regarding the historical issues viewers raised.
“Over the past few days, I carefully read each and every message left by many viewers,” she wrote.
“As one of the lead actors of the project, I feel deeply sorry and heavy-hearted for not showing a responsible attitude and for causing such great disappointment to everyone.”
She continued, “I sincerely reflect on and apologize, without excuse, for taking part in the drama without thinking more deeply about the various historical inaccuracies that viewers pointed out.”
The singer-actress further acknowledged that the series required greater sensitivity because of its connection to Korean culture and tradition.
“Because this was a project that aimed to portray imagination rooted in our unique history and the traditional beauty of Korea, I should have been more careful in reading and studying the script as an actor,” IU stated. “I am ashamed that I failed to do so.”
Byeon Woo Seok, who played Grand Prince I-An, also released a separate apology addressing viewers’ concerns.
“Over the weekend, I was worried and concerned that anything I said might cause further harm,” the actor wrote.
“With a heavy heart, I am writing this to those who felt discomfort and concern because of the work.”
The actor admitted that he did not fully consider how the drama’s themes and historical implications could affect audiences.
“During the process of filming and acting in the project, I lacked sufficient consideration for the historical context and meaning contained in the work, and for how it could be received by viewers,” he said.
Byeon Woo Seok added that the criticism became an opportunity for self-reflection.
“Through the words of the viewers, I came to reflect deeply on myself and realized once again that, as an actor, I need to approach not only my performance but also the message and context of a work with greater responsibility and thoughtfulness.”
Despite the controversy, Perfect Crown remained one of the most talked-about Korean dramas throughout its run, with Disney+ naming it as its most-viewed Korean title globally.