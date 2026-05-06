Byeon Woo Seok leads new campaign, ‘Perfect Crown’ fever fuels fan theories

Dunkin’ Philippines has unveiled its latest campaign featuring South Korean actor Byeon Woo Seok, further amplifying his growing global presence amid the success of his ongoing drama Perfect Crown.
In the series, Woo Seok plays Grand Prince I-An who is caught in power struggles and emotional conflict. Perfect Crown became the most-watched Korean series debut on Disney+ worldwide within just five days of release, further solidifying his rising global popularity.
The new Dunkin’ ad opens with Woo Seok getting ready before stepping into a car, coffee in hand, setting the atmosphere for a quiet, intimate moment.
As he looks toward the camera, he gently offers a cup and delivers the line, “For U, and I.”
The scene continues with a simple but memorable gesture as he picks up a choco butternut and splits it in half, reinforcing the campaign’s theme of sharing and small, everyday connections.
Meanwhile, fans have taken the ad a step further online, with some speculating that Woo Seok’s Perfect Crown co-star IU could be the next celebrity to join Dunkin’s growing roster.
Though unconfirmed and driven by fans, the idea has quickly gained traction, adding to the brand’s buzz.