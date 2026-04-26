IU, Byeon Woo Seok steal spotlight at royal ball as 'Perfect Crown' hits all-time high in ratings

*Spoilers ahead*
Seong Hui Ju (IU) and Grand Prince I-An (Byeon Woo Seok) drew attention as they shared a waltz during the second half of the exclusive inner court banquet in the latest episode of the Perfect Crown.
Although the pair had previously intended to end their arrangement following the Manhwa car accident, they stunned attendees by announcing their engagement in front of the Queen Mother (Gong Seung Yeon) and Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun).
According to OTT ranking platform FlixPatrol, the series continued its strong global performance as of 24 April, topping charts in Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.
Meanwhile, episode 6 (written by Yoo Jiwon and directed by Park Junhwa and Bae Heeyoung) that aired on the 25th recorded a solid viewership ratings of 11.3 percent in the metropolitan area and 11.2 percent nationwide, according to Nielsen Korea, ranking first among all Saturday programs.
The episode also marked a new personal best in both nationwide and 20–54 demographic ratings. A highlight came when Hui Ju directly told Grand Prince Ian to “do whatever you want,” sending minute-by-minute ratings to a peak of 13.4 percent and ending on a romantic yacht kiss.
Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea exists as a constitutional monarchy, Perfect Crown airs every Friday and Saturday on Disney+.