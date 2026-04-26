IU, Byeon Woo Seok steal spotlight at royal ball as 'Perfect Crown' hits all-time high in ratings

*Spoilers ahead*

Seong Hui Ju (IU) and Grand Prince I-An (Byeon Woo Seok) drew attention as they shared a waltz during the second half of the exclusive inner court banquet in the latest episode of the Perfect Crown.

Although the pair had previously intended to end their arrangement following the Manhwa car accident, they stunned attendees by announcing their engagement in front of the Queen Mother (Gong Seung Yeon) and Prime Minister Min Jeong Woo (Noh Sang Hyun).

According to OTT ranking platform FlixPatrol, the series continued its strong global performance as of 24 April, topping charts in Brazil, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan.