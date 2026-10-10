Luistro warns Sara Duterte acquittal could erode public trust in accountability
Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro said an acquittal of Vice President Sara Duterte in her impeachment trial could further erode public trust in the principle of accountability in public office.
“On the assumption that the Vice President will be acquitted, I think, sa aking personal lang na pananaw, lalong mawawalan ng tiwala ang taumbayan sa mandato ng pananagutan,” Luistro said during the Saturday News Forum.
(Assuming the Vice President will be acquitted, I think, in my personal view, the people will further lose trust in the principle of accountability.)
The House prosecution panel member explained how either outcome in Duterte’s impeachment trial could affect public trust in government accountability.
“On the assumption only that the verdict will be for conviction, tingin ko mas maniniwala ang mga Pilipino na mayroon talagang pananagutan,” Luistro said.
(Assuming the verdict is a conviction, I think Filipinos will have greater faith that accountability truly exists.)
“Totoo, iyong sinasabi sa Saligang Batas, public office is a public trust and public officials must be accountable to the people at all times,” she added.
(It is true, as stated in the Constitution, that public office is a public trust and public officials must be accountable to the people at all times.)