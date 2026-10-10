Luistro warns Sara Duterte acquittal could erode public trust in accountability

Batangas 2nd District Rep. Gerville Luistro said an acquittal of Vice President Sara Duterte in her impeachment trial could further erode public trust in the principle of accountability in public office.

“On the assumption that the Vice President will be acquitted, I think, sa aking personal lang na pananaw, lalong mawawalan ng tiwala ang taumbayan sa mandato ng pananagutan,” Luistro said during the Saturday News Forum.

(Assuming the Vice President will be acquitted, I think, in my personal view, the people will further lose trust in the principle of accountability.)