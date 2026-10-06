The National Bureau of Investigation has again invited Vice President Sara Duterte and Davao City 1st District Rep. Paolo “Pulong” Duterte to respond to allegations made by dismissed police officer Rodulfo Gracioso Jr. involving alleged cash deliveries from former House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco.
NBI Director Melvin Matibag said Tuesday that Paolo Duterte has been invited to appear on 12 October, while a new invitation has yet to be sent to the Vice President.
“I am appealing to the people who have been invited to participate, especially for the personalities who are claiming na merong perjurious statements,” Matibag said.
The NBI is conducting a fact-finding investigation into Gracioso’s sworn affidavit, in which he alleged that he delivered cash to members of the Duterte family on Velasco’s instructions.
Sara Duterte denied Gracioso’s allegations Tuesday and said her camp would submit an affidavit on Thursday.
Matibag said the bureau has already provided copies of Gracioso’s affidavit to those concerned.
“We provided them with a copy. Sa kanila ’yung bola ngayon,” he said.
The Duterte siblings, Velasco and his wife Rowena did not personally appear at the NBI on Monday. Velasco’s lawyer Rowell Ilagan attended on the couple’s behalf and said they would respond to the allegations after reviewing the documents.
Matibag stressed that investigators are not relying solely on Gracioso’s two polygraph examinations.
“Kailangan mag-validate kami,” he said.
The NBI is also checking Gracioso’s claims concerning properties allegedly linked to the Velascos, including houses in Valle Verde 2 in Pasig City and resorts in Marinduque.
Matibag said investigators had found information that appeared to align with some of Gracioso’s claims regarding ownership of the properties, but the fact-finding investigation remains ongoing.
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