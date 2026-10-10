Filipino suspected of booking jet linked to 521-kg meth seizure in Laos

Hussein said the booking was for a flight from Laos to Manila, with the cargo declared as vape products.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the Filipino national hired a private aviation company owned by four individuals — two Malaysian pilots and two Singaporeans — for US$49,500 (RM202,356).

Authorities are searching for a Filipino national suspected of being a mastermind of a drug-smuggling syndicate who allegedly booked a private jet linked to the seizure of 521 kilograms of methamphetamine in Laos on 23 September, a week before the incident was reported.

“Information regarding the declaration of goods carried on the flight was obtained from the manifest secured in Subang, as well as from Lao authorities,” he said.

Hussein said investigators were determining whether the company's owners were involved in the alleged syndicate or had also been exploited by its members.

Authorities are gathering more information about the Filipino national believed to have made the booking. The information has been shared with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) to help locate the individual.

The PDEA has yet to issue a formal, specific statement regarding the reported booking. Philippine and foreign law enforcement agencies are continuing to verify the identities and backgrounds of those involved, as well as details of the passenger manifest and financial transactions.

Preliminary findings reportedly indicate that the individual had used the company's services for the first time, choosing it because it offered the lowest price for the route.

Malaysian authorities said two entities registered in Cambodia operate in Malaysia, with two private jets stationed at Subang.

Hussein said the company received approval to offer its services in July 2026 and had accepted nine flight bookings, with the Laos flight being its eighth. He added that the company's owner was an experienced pilot who had worked for several airlines before establishing the private aviation business.

Commenting on the arrest of the airline owner and three other individuals at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang last Wednesday, Hussein said all four were released after their statements were recorded.

He added that the Royal Malaysia Police was awaiting approval and clearance from Laotian authorities to send officials to the country to obtain further information from Malaysians detained there.

On 1 October, media reports said Laotian police had seized 521 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine packed in 500 packages aboard a private Learjet that arrived at Luang Prabang International Airport from Subang.

The jet had departed Subang for Luang Prabang without drugs on board. The methamphetamine was reportedly loaded onto the aircraft after it arrived in Laos and was believed to be bound for Manila.

At least 13 people, including the pilot, co-pilot, Filipino passengers, and airport and ground-service personnel, were detained by Laotian authorities for questioning following the seizure.