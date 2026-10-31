Two nabbed over P31K cable theft in Quezon City

Arrested suspects for PLDT cable theft in Barangay Malaya, Quezon City on Friday, 30 October.

Two men were arrested for allegedly stealing telecommunications cables worth more than P31,000 along Kamias Road near Kalayaan Avenue in Barangay Malaya, Quezon City, early Friday.

The Quezon City Police District (QCPD) said personnel from Anonas Police Station 9 arrested the suspects, aged 39 and 24, shortly after a PLDT security guard reported the incident.

The suspects, residents of Barangay U.P. Campus and Barangay Krus na Ligas, respectively, were allegedly caught cutting telephone cables from a PLDT cabinet at around 2:40 a.m.

According to police, the security guard confronted the suspects, prompting them to flee on motorcycles.

“The suspects fled in different directions aboard two motorcycles. PS 9 personnel, who were nearby a Petron gasoline station, heard the guard’s calls for help and immediately pursued the fleeing individuals,” police report said.

“Their swift response resulted in the arrest of two suspects at approximately 2:42 AM, just two minutes after the incident was reported, while two other individuals managed to escape,” it added.

Authorities recovered approximately three meters of PLDT copper cable valued at P31,146.13, a red-and-gray cutter and a black Keeway motorcycle without a license plate.