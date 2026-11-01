The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, November 1, advised the public to be vigilant against heat-related illnesses during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ days.

“As we honor our departed loved ones, let us continue to care for one another and keep ourselves and our families safe,” DOH Secretary Edwin Mercado said in a video message.

With the season having warmer weather, Mercado said “dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes are real concerns.”

Mercado said the public must watch over your loved ones, especially the elderly, pregnant women, and young children.

“If someone shows signs of heat-related illnesses, immediately seek medical assistance to the nearest first aid station and call 911,” he said.

The DOH chief reminded that the every person m drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily

To those in outdoors, he said that they must protect yourself from heat by wearing lightweight, breathable, and light-colored clothing as well as bring an umbrella, hat, or hand fan when outdoors

“For those who will be travelling back to their provinces, please ensure that your vehicle is in good condition before departing, follow traffic regulations, wear your seatbelt, or a DTI (Department of Trade and Industry)-approved helmet and avoid using your mobile phones while driving,” Mercado also advised.

“For all commuting passengers, choose safe, reliable transportation and plan your trips ahead of time,” he added.