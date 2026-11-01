NATION

DOH tells public to be vigilant vs. heat-related illnesses during Undas

Jeffrey G. Damicog··2 MIN READ

(May 07 2026) Pedestrians use umbrellas to protect themselves from the heat of the sun in Quezon City on Thursday May 7 2026. According to PAGASA, the heat index in Metro Manila (NCR) reached dangerous levels,  Specific areas like Quezon City recorded 42 C. The public is advised to take extreme precautions, such as avoiding prolonged sun exposure, staying hydrated, and staying indoors.

Photograph by Analy Labor for DAILY TRIBUNE

Text size

The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday, November 1, advised the public to be vigilant against heat-related illnesses during the observance of All Saints’ and All Souls’ days.

“As we honor our departed loved ones, let us continue to care for one another and keep ourselves and our families safe,” DOH Secretary Edwin Mercado said in a video message.

With the season having warmer weather, Mercado said “dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat strokes are real concerns.”

Mercado said the public must watch over your loved ones, especially the elderly, pregnant women, and young children.

“If someone shows signs of heat-related illnesses, immediately seek medical assistance to the nearest first aid station and call 911,” he said.

The DOH chief reminded that the every person m drink 8 to 10 glasses of water daily

To those in outdoors, he said that they must protect yourself from heat by wearing lightweight, breathable, and light-colored clothing as well as bring an umbrella, hat, or hand fan when outdoors

“For those who will be travelling back to their provinces, please ensure that your vehicle is in good condition before departing, follow traffic regulations, wear your seatbelt, or a DTI (Department of Trade and Industry)-approved helmet and avoid using your mobile phones while driving,” Mercado also advised.

“For all commuting passengers, choose safe, reliable transportation and plan your trips ahead of time,” he added.

To those who will bring food, Mercado said “to prevent foodborne illnesses bring food that is properly stored and less likely to spoil, especially if you will be staying outdoors.”