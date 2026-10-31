Three Ateneo Law alumni vie for chief justice post

Three alumni of the Ateneo de Manila University School of Law are among five candidates shortlisted by the Judicial and Bar Council (JBC) for the position of chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Associate Justices Alfredo Benjamin Caguioa, Rodil Zalameda and Jose Midas Marquez bring different professional backgrounds to the selection process, ranging from litigation and prosecution to judicial administration.

Caguioa has extensive experience in litigation, arbitration and executive legal service, while Zalameda's career includes prosecution and appellate adjudication.

Marquez, meanwhile, has spent more than three decades working in the Supreme Court, including nearly 12 years as Court Administrator before his appointment as associate justice in November 2021.

During his public interview before the JBC, Marquez outlined his proposed judicial reforms under the Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2.0 (SPJI 2.0).

His priorities include eliminating court backlogs and decongesting court dockets by 2032, modernizing administrative processes and improving support for lower court judges and personnel nationwide.

Marquez also emphasized the need to balance established judicial practices with reforms aimed at improving court efficiency.

He earned his economics degree in 1987 and law degree in 1993, both from Ateneo de Manila University.

Marquez began working at the Supreme Court in 1991 as an apprentice and later served as a law clerk. He became a Court Attorney VI in 1995 and subsequently served as deputy secretary of the Senate Electoral Tribunal.

He also held several administrative and communications positions, including chief of staff to former Chief Justice Reynato Puno, assistant court administrator, chief of the Supreme Court's Public Information Office and court spokesperson.

In January 2010, Marquez was appointed Court Administrator, overseeing administrative operations across the judiciary until his appointment to the Supreme Court in November 2021.

His experience in court administration has become a central feature of his candidacy, particularly in addressing case congestion, judicial infrastructure and operational efficiency.