The Department of Justice (DOJ) has called for clearer legal standards governing the use of artificial intelligence-generated and AI-assisted evidence in criminal investigations and court proceedings.

DOJ Office of Cybercrime Director Aris Manguera raised concerns over the authenticity, reliability and admissibility of AI-related evidence during the 3rd INTERPOL Asia and South Pacific Working Group Meeting on Cybercrime in Hanoi, Vietnam, from 27 to 30 October 2026.

The meeting brought together 70 participants from 22 countries to strengthen international cooperation against ransomware, phishing, cryptocurrency-related crimes and other emerging cyberthreats.