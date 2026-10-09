Woman reported missing in CDO fire

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — A woman was reported missing after a two-hour fire hit a compound along 9th Street in Barangay Nazareth early Friday morning.

The fire, which broke out at about 5 a.m., destroyed several houses, including the ancestral house of the Pabili clan and a three-story building made of light materials.

A firewall surrounding the compound prevented the fire from spreading to the area where a mosque and a chapel were located.

Witnesses said a woman believed to have been trapped inside the three-story apartment building was heard shouting for help.

The missing woman, identified as Sam, was a boarder in one of the houses.

Barangay Kagawad Oming Pimentel said authorities are still determining the identity of the missing woman.

"We are investigating uf any resident is missing during the fire outbreak" he said.