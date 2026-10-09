The latest training under the foundation’s Mentoring Future Leaders for Nation-Building Program for Science Teachers was held at De La Salle University-Dasmariñas, focusing on community-based research and stakeholder engagement.

Security Bank Foundation Inc. and De La Salle University are helping science teachers develop research projects that address local challenges, with 29 junior high school science master teachers completing the third year of a national training program.

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Participants learned to design and carry out projects based on local needs while building partnerships with parents, local government units and other community stakeholders.

Proposed initiatives covered environmental sustainability, livelihood development and health education, demonstrating how science instruction can be applied to problems beyond the classroom.

“The most meaningful learning happens when science is connected to people's lives,” said Rafael Simpao Jr., chairman of Security Bank Foundation. “By helping teachers understand their communities more deeply, we enable them to develop solutions that are relevant, practical, and sustainable.”

The program builds on improvements reported in participating schools, including enhanced science laboratories, stronger teacher mentoring and better student learning outcomes.

Teachers will continue receiving support through online coaching and learning sessions as they begin implementing their community-based research projects.

Simpao said understanding the needs and aspirations of local residents is important to developing initiatives that create lasting benefits.

“To understand people's hearts, look at what they dream of becoming, what they struggle with, what brings them joy, and what they value,” Simpao said. “When you understand these, you often discover the way to create meaningful impact.”

The program is scheduled to culminate in 2027, when participants will present their project results and demonstrate how science-based interventions have contributed to learning outcomes, teacher leadership and community resilience.

Security Bank Foundation and De La Salle University established the multi-year initiative to strengthen science education and develop teacher-leaders capable of driving positive change in their schools and communities.